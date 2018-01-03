3/01/2018
'Black Hole' Adaptation Is Back On With 'Dope' Director Rick Famuyiwa
It's been a long time coming for an adaptation of Charles Burns's beloved graphic novel, Black Hole. The whole thing began way back in 2005 before this site even existed, and that was when Alexandre Aja (Horns) was attached to direct. Nothing came of it, so Neil Gaiman (American Gods) and Roger Avary (Pulp Fiction) took a stab at the script for David Fincher, who was interested in directing. It sat in limbo for years despite his continued interest, but now the project has been revived with Dope director Rick Famuyiwa at the helm.
Black Hole was a 12-issue graphic novel published as a collected edition in 2005, although Burns released each issue over the course of 10 years. The story is set in the 1970s and centers on Seattle teens who contract a plague through sexual contact that manifests itself in a number of strange and grotesque ways.
This should be a nice pivot for Famuyiwa, who was briefly attached to direct DC Films' The Flash movie before dropping out. He recently directed HBO film Confirmation and Showtime's pilot for The Chi. [THR]