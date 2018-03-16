'Avengers: Infinity War' Trailer: Marvel's Heroes Unite For Their Biggest Fight Yet

"The entire time I knew him, he only ever had one goal. To wipe out half the universe."Suffice it to say, Gamora (Zoe Saldana) isn't talking about Captain America (Chris Evans) in the grim opening moments of the new Avengers: Infinity War trailer. Hard to believe that Marvel could get any bigger than Black Panther, but this is the story they've been building to for a decade, the big, universe spanning battle against Thanos, holder of the Infinity Gauntlet.The latest trailer is all about the marshalling of the Avengers' forces to face Josh Brolin's purple baddie. The Guardians of the Galaxy finally join the squad, with Star-Lord making a clown of himself in front of Spider-Man and Tony Stark, and Captain America making his way to Wakanda for a face-to-face with Black Panther. You think Marvel put in a few more Black Panther characters in this footage maybe? Of course they did. We also see what looks like a flashback to Thanos and a young Gamora, a glimpse at his other "children" the Black Order, and so much more. This is going to be nuts and I can't wait!Here's the synopsis:opens April 27th.