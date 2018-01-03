3/01/2018

'Avengers: Infinity War' Gets Moved Up To April

By View Comments

Nobody f**ks with Marvel, alright? Disney set a May 4th release date for their epic jam Avengers: Infinity War and every other studio fled for the hills, knowing the film would be a juggernaut steamrolling everything else. So what do you do when they decide to suddenly move the film to a totally different date?

Avengers: Infinity War will now open on April 27th, a full week earlier. This means the film will hit worldwide on the exact same date, rather than the staggered rollout Marvel tends to employ. This is what we call a hostile takeover. Tony Stark knows what's up.




So now this gives Disney's other gigantic movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story, the entire month of May to itself. They've gotten so big Disney now has to get out of its own way.

 