'Avengers: Infinity War' Gets Moved Up To April

Nobody f**ks with Marvel, alright? Disney set a May 4th release date for their epic jam Avengers: Infinity War and every other studio fled for the hills, knowing the film would be a juggernaut steamrolling everything else. So what do you do when they decide to suddenly move the film to a totally different date?
Avengers: Infinity War will now open on April 27th, a full week earlier. This means the film will hit worldwide on the exact same date, rather than the staggered rollout Marvel tends to employ. This is what we call a hostile takeover. Tony Stark knows what's up.
Any chance I could see it earlier?— Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 1, 2018
Great. With friends?— Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 1, 2018
You mean these friends? @ChrisEvans @ChadwickBoseman @DanaiGurira @MarkRuffalo @DonCheadle @AnthonyMackie pic.twitter.com/8tKw3ziSVB— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 1, 2018
That’s a FANTASTIC idea! Done.— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 1, 2018
Avengers: #InfinityWar in theaters everywhere April 27th. pic.twitter.com/n5JhJWpnqc
So now this gives Disney's other gigantic movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story, the entire month of May to itself. They've gotten so big Disney now has to get out of its own way.