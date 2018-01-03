'Avengers: Infinity War' Gets Moved Up To April

Any chance I could see it earlier? — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 1, 2018

Nobody f**ks with Marvel, alright? Disney set a May 4th release date for their epic jamand every other studio fled for the hills, knowing the film would be a juggernaut steamrolling everything else. So what do you do when they decide to suddenly move the film to a totally different date?Avengers: Infinity War will now open on April 27th, a full week earlier. This means the film will hit worldwide on the exact same date, rather than the staggered rollout Marvel tends to employ. This is what we call a hostile takeover. Tony Stark knows what's up.So now this gives Disney's other gigantic movie,, the entire month of May to itself. They've gotten so big Disney now has to get out of its own way.