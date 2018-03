Andrea Riseborough Eyes 'The Grudge' Horror Reboot

It seems that after starring in Panos Cosmatos' Sundance genre film, Andrea Riseborough now has a taste for that horror life. Deadline reports Riseborough is in talks to star in the latest reboot of, which we previously learned will be directed by's Nicolas Pesce.This will be a different take on the popular J-Horror franchise, which came to our shores with successful remakes in 2004, 2006, and a less successful one in 2009.writer Jeff Buhler will pen the script that presumably will still follow those affected by a supernatural curse. Riseborough will play a detective and young single mother. Sam Raimi is on board to produce, just as he was for the previous movies.This will be the 12thmovie, including a Japanese crossover withback in 2016. Don't be surprised if we get something like that here if this reboot goes off without a hitch.