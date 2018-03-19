'An Ordinary Man' Trailer: Ben Kingsley Is A War Criminal On The Run

Ben Kingsley is one of our greatest living actors and a chameleon who can play virtually anybody he puts his mind, even the occasional supervillain. But, let's be honest, he doesn't always have the best judgement in the projects he takes on. I'm going to hold out hope for his latest,, as it reteams him with Hera Hilmar, the underrated actress fromDirected by Joseph Ruben () and co-starring's Peter Serafinowicz, the film stars Kingsley as a war criminal and former general on the run from international authorities. Helmar plays the maid at his new secret hideout, with the two developing a relationship before he uncovers her true identity, which changes everything.hits theaters and VOD on April 13th.