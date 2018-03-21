'Action Point' Trailer: Johnny Knoxville Combines 'Jackass' With Theme Park Rides

Johnny Knoxville is back and killing himself again to entertain you. Thestar's latest film,, may sound like a Carl Weathers flick from the '80s, but it's actually based on the true story of Action Park, the most dangerous water park ever. And based on this new trailer it basically looks like Knoxville took, put it in a theme park, and stitched something resembling a story around it.Directed by Tim Kirkby () with a script fromwriters John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky, the film stars Knoxville as the owner of a dangerously low-rent amusement park who pulls out all the stops to compete with bigger attractions. Does it look ridiculous? Of course, but there's something about Knoxville doing harmful things to himself that just works, and the insane stunts pulled off in the movie are legit. Naturally you get some of Knoxville'sbuds in this, too, along with some new folks.Here's the synopsis:opens June 1st, and I have a pretty good feeling about it.