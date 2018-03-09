3/01/2018
'9 To 5' Remake Could Lure Back Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin, And Jane Fonda
With the #MeToo movement in full swing, now seems the perfect time to modernize one of the great feminist comedies of all-time, 9 to 5. The original movie gave us the awesome trio of Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin, and Jane Fonda as three ladies who got revenge on their sexist boss, played by Dabney Colman. The timing is right for a remake, and 20th Century Fox agrees because they're looking to hire Rashida Jones to co-write the script.
Even better, a lot of the principle players from the 1980 movie are coming back. Jones would be co-writing the script with original writer Patricia Resnick. And Deadline reports we could even see a reunion of Parton, Tomlin, and Fonda as they are all game to do it. This version of the story would “focus on three young women dealing with sexism and chauvinism in the workplace, who turn to the original trio for help in navigating and getting even with the course male higher-ups.”
So basically a passing of the torch situation played out around the water cooler? Here's hoping they get a good director for this one, and add some diversity into the casting.