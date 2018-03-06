'6 Balloons' Trailer: Abbi Jacobson And Dave Franco Get Dramatic For Netflix

star Abbi Jacobson gave us a little taste of her dramatic side in last year's dramedy,, and I hoped she would get another shot in a better movie. That chance might be in, one of the buzziest films to emerge out of SXSW with most of the praise for her and co-star Dave Franco. Netflix will be dropping the film on subscribers next month but today sees them debuting the first trailer, and it definitely shows promise.Jacobson stars as a mother who comes to learn that her brother (Franco), a drug addict, has relapsed, so she spends one eventful night in search of a detox center. This isn't a "one wild night" sort of movie as evidenced by the trailer, just one in which the concerns are small scale and deeply personal. It looks like a welcome change of pace for both Jacobson and Franco.6 Balloons is directed by Marja-Lewis Ryan (writer on the Splash remake) with Charlotte Carel, Madeline Carel, Maya Erskine, Dawan Owens, Jen Tullock, Lisa Bierman, Pierce Minor, Heidi Sulzman, Tim Matheson, and Jane Kaczmarek co-starring. Look forto hit Netflix on April 6th.