2/12/2018
Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal, & Ansel Elgort Set For Brian Helgeland's 'Finest Kind'
The most fascinating part of this news to me is the inclusion of Zendaya. The quickly-rising actress is set to star alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Ansel Elgort in Finest Kind, a crime thriller from LA Confidential writer/director Brian Helgeland.
Helgeland will direct and wrote the script that follows two brothers who strike a dangerous deal with a crime syndicate that draws them into the Boston underworld. Details on the exact premise seem to be sketchy as different outlets have different info. Some say they are half-brothers raised separately by different brothers, reunited as adults only to get involved with the Boston underworld to save their estranged father who has only months to live.
Gyllenhaal is no stranger to crime flicks and neither is Elgort at this point thanks to November Criminals and Baby Driver. But Zendaya may be the hot addition here. She's had a meteoric rise after Spider-Man: Homecoming and The Greatest Showman, but this is the kind of film that shows Hollywood wants to elevate her to the next level. [THR]