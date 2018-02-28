Wreck-It Ralph 2' Trailer: Ralph Explodes Kitties With Digital Pancakes

Video game movies still haven't had their moment to shine, and it should be becoming clearer that a direct adaptation isn't the best way to go about it. Instead, building a story that incorporates video games and video game culture may be the best way to go about it, like with Steven Spielberg'sor Disney's proven hit,. The latter took the viewer straight into the world of coin-op arcade games, and audiences couldn't wait to plunk down quarters to be a part of Ralph's adventures. Now the ham-fisted hero is back with, which as you probably guessed sees him getting stuck in the world wide web.John C. Reilly returns as Ralph, with Sarah Silverman as the plucky glitch Vanellope von Schweetz, as they traverse the world of online gaming. Taraji P. Henson stars as a brand new character named Yesss,Because of the change of scenery we probably won't see as many familiar video game characters, in fact there isn't a single Pac-Man, Q-Bert, or Bowser to be found in the trailer. But already this looks like great fun and can't wait to see what kind of trouble Ralph and Venellope get into, besides stuffing digital kitties with pancakes.Directed by Rich Moore and Phil Johnston,boots up on November 21st.