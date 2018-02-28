2/28/2018
Wreck-It Ralph 2' Trailer: Ralph Explodes Kitties With Digital Pancakes
Video game movies still haven't had their moment to shine, and it should be becoming clearer that a direct adaptation isn't the best way to go about it. Instead, building a story that incorporates video games and video game culture may be the best way to go about it, like with Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One or Disney's proven hit, Wreck-It Ralph. The latter took the viewer straight into the world of coin-op arcade games, and audiences couldn't wait to plunk down quarters to be a part of Ralph's adventures. Now the ham-fisted hero is back with Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, which as you probably guessed sees him getting stuck in the world wide web.
John C. Reilly returns as Ralph, with Sarah Silverman as the plucky glitch Vanellope von Schweetz, as they traverse the world of online gaming. Taraji P. Henson stars as a brand new character named Yesss, while Jack McBrayer and Jane Lynch return as Fit-It Felix Jr. and Sgt. Calhoun. Here's the synopsis:
“Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2” leaves Litwak’s video arcade behind, venturing into the uncharted, expansive and thrilling world of the internet —which may or may not survive Ralph’s wrecking. Video game bad guy Ralph (voice of John C. Reilly) and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz (voice of Sarah Silverman) must risk it all by traveling to the world wide web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope’s video game, Sugar Rush. In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet—the netizens—to help navigate their way, including a webite entrepreneur named Yesss (voice of Taraji P. Henson), who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of trend-making site “BuzzzTube.”
Because of the change of scenery we probably won't see as many familiar video game characters, in fact there isn't a single Pac-Man, Q-Bert, or Bowser to be found in the trailer. But already this looks like great fun and can't wait to see what kind of trouble Ralph and Venellope get into, besides stuffing digital kitties with pancakes.
Directed by Rich Moore and Phil Johnston, Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 boots up on November 21st.