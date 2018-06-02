2/06/2018
'Welcome The Stranger' Trailer: Caleb Landry Jones, Abbey Lee, & Riley Keough Lead Justin Kelly's Thriller
Thus far Justin Kelly has directed two intentionally provocative films featuring James Franco, the gay conversion drama I Am Michael and the Brent Corrigan crime drama King Cobra. Kelly moves on from Franco with his latest, Welcome the Stranger, but the mystery film's trailer is still designed to generate a very strong reaction.
There's a great cast for this one, too, with Abbey Lee, Riley Keough, and Caleb Landry Jones headlining this chiller about estranged siblings, a mysterious girlfriend, and a potential break from reality. The moody atmosphere is enhanced by the complete lack of dialogue, leaving you alone with the eerie soundtrack.
Count me in for this one. Here's the synopsis: Alice arrives unannounced at her estranged brother Ethan’s house in an attempt to reconcile, but bizarre visions, the return of his strange girlfriend, and Alice’s paranoia and suspicion force the siblings to cling onto reality amidst mysterious circumstances.
Welcome the Stranger hits VOD on March 20th. Check out the trailer below courtesy of IndieWire.