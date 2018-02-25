Watch 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Documentary 'The Force Of Sound' In Full Now!

When you think of, what are the first things that come to mind? Besides the characters, I'm betting it's the sounds that we've come to associate with the world George Lucas created. Chances are we all have emulated the whirring sound of lightsabers when in a duel, and who can forget the booming base of the Death Star just before it fires a deadly blast?Sound design is one of those things that we too often overlook but is essential to the fullexperience, and ABC News' documentarygoes into how integral it was in. The 26-minute documentary spends the bulk of its time with the film's sound designers, and reveals little details like how the Porg's super annoying (at least to me) chirps were created using sped up chicken clucks. Most interesting to me was how they came up with just the right sound to communicate the Force connection between Rey and Kylo Ren. Get that wrong and it could sound incredibly cheesy, but I would say they got it just right.You can watch the entire documentary now below, ahead of's digital release on March 13th and then Blu-Ray/DVD on March 27th.