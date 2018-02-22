2/22/2018
Universal Has Already Set 'Jurassic World 3' For June 2021
We still have a few months until Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom stomps through the summer season, but Universal isn't going to wait and see if the sequel even comes close to topping the $1.6B of Jurassic World. They've already lined up a June 11th 2021 release date for Jurassic World 3. They say that "life finds a way", well, so do sequels.
Details on the film are absent, of course, but we do know Steven Spielberg will once again exec-produce, while Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly will dream up the dino-story. Trevorrow will co-write the script with Pacific Rim Uprising's Emily Carmichael, a new addition to the franchise. It's unclear who will direct, but Trevorrow mentions Fallen Kingdom director J.A. Bayona in his comments on the news...
“It’s important to this franchise that we welcome new creative voices to keep our storytelling fresh and alive. I’m thrilled with the tension and beauty J.A. has brought to Fallen Kingdom, and I know Emily will add another layer of emotion to the concluding chapter of our trilogy.”
I think it's safe to assume Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will be back, too. Assuming they don't become Tyrannosaurus chow. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opens June 22nd.