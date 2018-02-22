Universal Has Already Set 'Jurassic World 3' For June 2021

We still have a few months untilstomps through the summer season, but Universal isn't going to wait and see if the sequel even comes close to topping the $1.6B of. They've already lined up a June 11th 2021 release date for. They say that "life finds a way", well, so do sequels.Details on the film are absent, of course, but we do know Steven Spielberg will once again exec-produce, while Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly will dream up the dino-story. Trevorrow will co-write the script with's Emily Carmichael, a new addition to the franchise. It's unclear who will direct, but Trevorrow mentionsdirector J.A. Bayona in his comments on the news...“It’s important to this franchise that we welcome new creative voices to keep our storytelling fresh and alive. I’m thrilled with the tension and beauty J.A. has brought to Fallen Kingdom, and I know Emily will add another layer of emotion to the concluding chapter of our trilogy.”I think it's safe to assume Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will be back, too. Assuming they don't become Tyrannosaurus chow.opens June 22nd.