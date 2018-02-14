'Uncle Drew' Trailer: NBA Legends Go Hard To The Paint For Laughs

To show how out of the loop with the NBA I am, I had no idea Uncle Drew was a thing. Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving has been playing the legendary street ball character for five years in a series of digital ad campaigns. And now he's here and coming to the big screen in, which features a handful of NBA Hall of Famers, plus's Lil Rey Howery and's Tiffany Haddish.Directed by Charles Stone III (), with Nick Kroll and Erica Ash co-starring, the film finds basketball greats Reggie Miller, Chris Webber, Shaquille O'Neal, Lisa Leslie, and Nate Robinson as aged players on a street ball team led by the legendary Uncle Drew. Here's the synopsis:This looks just stupid enough to work, or be a total brick like Shaq at the free throw line. We'll find out whenopens June 29th.