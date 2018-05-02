Uma Thurman Forgives Quentin Tarantino For Dangerous 'Kill Bill' Stunt

Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill has always been my favorite movie by the filmmaker, and I watch it every chance available. It also stands as my favorite performance by Uma Thurman, and her collaboration with Tarantino was one I and many others thought would last a long time. But it sorta fizzled out, and over the weekend we got a look into why when she revealed her horrific experiences with Harvey Weinstein, as well as a terrible on-set accident while performing an unsafe vehicle stunt during Kill Bill, an accident she says was forced upon her by Tarantino and her left her with potentially severe injuries...
“The steering wheel was at my belly and my legs were jammed under me. I felt this searing pain and thought, ‘Oh my God, I’m never going to walk again.’ When I came back from the hospital in a neck brace with my knees damaged and a large massive egg on my head and a concussion, I wanted to see the car and I was very upset. Quentin and I had an enormous fight, and I accused him of trying to kill me. And he was very angry at that, I guess understandably because he didn’t feel he had tried to kill me.”
And that has led to an understandable backlash against Tarantino, who is already taking some heat for having Roman Polanski be a central figure in his upcoming Marilyn Manson movie. Multiple stars came out in support of Thurman and to attack Tarantino, including Jessica Chastain, Judd Apatow, and Asia Argento.
When violence against women is used as a plot device to make the characters stronger then we have a problem. It is not empowering to be beaten and raped, yet so many films make it their 'pheonix' moment for women. We don't need abuse in order to be powerful. We already are.— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) February 4, 2018
Tarantino also ignored Daryl Hannah’s complaints when she was harassed by Harvey Weinstein.They kicked her off the press tour.Nobody helped her. And now Tarantino is going to make a movie about Polanski. Why is someone financing this? This is why Weinstein wasn’t stopped. $$$$ https://t.co/WlSVFEoVN4— Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) February 3, 2018
Whatever blame they heap on Tarantino, Thurman isn't sharing in it. Posting on her Instagram, Thurman revealed that it was Tarantino who gave her the now infamous footage of the car accident. This despite the harm it would obviously do to his reputation...FUCK TARANTINO FOREVER— Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) February 3, 2018
“Quentin Tarantino, was deeply regretful and remains remorseful about this sorry event, and gave me the footage years later so I could expose it and let it see the light of day, regardless of it most likely being an event for which justice will never be possible. I am proud of him for doing the right thing and for his courage.”
Thurman also alleges that Weinstein was involved in a cover up to keep what happened to her a secret. I'm sure this isn't the last we'll hear of this as Weinstein has yet to make a formal response, other than to deny the sexual misconduct allegations.
i post this clip to memorialize it’s full exposure in the nyt by Maureen Dowd. the circumstances of this event were negligent to the point of criminality. i do not believe though with malicious intent. Quentin Tarantino, was deeply regretful and remains remorseful about this sorry event, and gave me the footage years later so i could expose it and let it see the light of day, regardless of it most likely being an event for which justice will never be possible. he also did so with full knowledge it could cause him personal harm, and i am proud of him for doing the right thing and for his courage. THE COVER UP after the fact is UNFORGIVABLE. for this i hold Lawrence Bender, E. Bennett Walsh, and the notorious Harvey Weinstein solely responsible. they lied, destroyed evidence, and continue to lie about the permanent harm they caused and then chose to suppress. the cover up did have malicious intent, and shame on these three for all eternity. CAA never sent anyone to Mexico. i hope they look after other clients more respectfully if they in fact want to do the job for which they take money with any decency.