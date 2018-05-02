Uma Thurman Forgives Quentin Tarantino For Dangerous 'Kill Bill' Stunt





“The steering wheel was at my belly and my legs were jammed under me. I felt this searing pain and thought, ‘Oh my God, I’m never going to walk again.’ When I came back from the hospital in a neck brace with my knees damaged and a large massive egg on my head and a concussion, I wanted to see the car and I was very upset. Quentin and I had an enormous fight, and I accused him of trying to kill me. And he was very angry at that, I guess understandably because he didn’t feel he had tried to kill me.”





And that has led to an understandable backlash against Tarantino, who is already taking some heat for having Roman Polanski be a central figure in his upcoming Marilyn Manson movie. Multiple stars came out in support of Thurman and to attack Tarantino, including Jessica Chastain, Judd Apatow, and Asia Argento.





When violence against women is used as a plot device to make the characters stronger then we have a problem. It is not empowering to be beaten and raped, yet so many films make it their 'pheonix' moment for women. We don't need abuse in order to be powerful. We already are. — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) February 4, 2018

Tarantino also ignored Daryl Hannah’s complaints when she was harassed by Harvey Weinstein.They kicked her off the press tour.Nobody helped her. And now Tarantino is going to make a movie about Polanski. Why is someone financing this? This is why Weinstein wasn’t stopped. $$$$ https://t.co/WlSVFEoVN4 February 3, 2018

FUCK TARANTINO FOREVER — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) February 3, 2018