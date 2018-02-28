Two Paths, One Destiny In New Teaser For Marvel's 'Cloak & Dagger' Series

As of right now, the fate of Marvel's Agents of SHIELD is very much up in the air. When it goes, Marvel will see their biggest and longest-running broadcast series come to an end. Fortunately, they are building something new with Freeform, teaming up with the network on a New Warriors sitcom and the more promising Cloak & Dagger series.
Cloak & Dagger features Beyond the Lights director Gina Prince-Bythewood on the pilot episode, penned by Heroes writer Joe Pokaski. Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph play Tandy Bowen aka Dagger and Tyrone Johnson aka Cloak, two misfit teens dealing with the burden of their romance and the strange superpowers they've developed. Here's the synopsis:
“Described as a superhero love story, Cloak and Dagger is based on the titular comic book duo (also known as Tandy Bowen and Tyrone Johnson) who have appeared in Marvel Comics classics, including Spiderman and X-Men stories. The live-action interracial romance follows the duo, two teenagers from very different backgrounds, who find themselves burdened and awakened to newly acquired superpowers while falling in love. Tandy can emit light daggers and Tyrone has the ability to engulf others in darkness. They quickly learn they are better together than apart, but their feelings for each other make their already complicated world even more challenging.”
These were two of my favorite characters growing up because they always seemed to be coping with real world problems, like racism, physical abuse, and drug addiction. It looks like the TV series will follow the same pattern. Cloak & Dagger premieres on June 7th.
