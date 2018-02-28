Two Paths, One Destiny In New Teaser For Marvel's 'Cloak & Dagger' Series

As of right now, the fate ofis very much up in the air. When it goes, Marvel will see their biggest and longest-running broadcast series come to an end. Fortunately, they are building something new with Freeform, teaming up with the network on asitcom and the more promisingseries.featuresdirector Gina Prince-Bythewood on the pilot episode, penned bywriter Joe Pokaski. Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph play Tandy Bowen aka Dagger and Tyrone Johnson aka Cloak, two misfit teens dealing with the burden of their romance and the strange superpowers they've developed. Here's the synopsis:These were two of my favorite characters growing up because they always seemed to be coping with real world problems, like racism, physical abuse, and drug addiction. It looks like the TV series will follow the same pattern.premieres on June 7th.