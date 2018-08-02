2/08/2018
Todd Phillips's Joker Movie Lands Joaquin Phoenix As Batman's Greatest Enemy
While DC Films' standalone Joker movie has always sounded like a sketchy idea, when Leonardo DiCaprio's name was floated to star we at least knew the aims were going to be high. DiCaprio may have been an attempt to shoot the moon but the second option is pretty damned sweet, too, and he actually said yes. Joaquin Phoenix, go ahead and scratch that comic book itch, buddy.
That's right, Joaquin Phoenix is in talks to play the Joker in Todd Phillips movie that will center on Batman's iconic nemesis. This will be something of an origin story, a gritty crime drama set in the 1980s. It all sounds like some sort of Martin Scorsese movie, which may be why Scorsese was sought to produce at one point. That's not happening, though, and the story will come from a script co-written by Phillips and Scott Silver that will fall into a new banner of DC Comics movies disconnected from the Justice League cinematic universe.
As for Phoenix, he's finally scratching that itch he's had since he was close to starring in Marvel's Doctor Strange and as Lex Luthor in Batman v Superman.
This slams the door shut on Jared Leto reprising the role for Phillips, although the actor is still expected to don the makeup for Suicide Squad once that gets going. [Variety]