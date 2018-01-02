2/01/2018
Tiffany Haddish And Paul Thomas Anderson Really Might Make A Movie Together
Who needs a leading man like Daniel Day-Lewis when you can have Tiffany Haddish as your leading lady? Paul Thomas Anderson's Phantom Thread and There Will Be Blood star may be retiring (We'll see about that), but the director may have found a new muse in Haddish, whose breakout performance in Girls Trip has clearly left him smitten. He reached out to her at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards through Phantom Thread co-star Lesley Manville, and now Haddish says they are legit talking about a future project.
Haddish tells Vulture, " I’ve been talking to him on the telephone!. I mean, he put his phone number out there, so I had to call. I’ve talked to him a few times and we’re probably gonna work together.”
So what's this mystery, previously unimaginable project going to be about? While there's nothing firm, they have been talking about the golden age of L.A.'s "Little Harlem" in the 1940s when the Hotel Dunbar in South Central, once the epicenter for the African-American arts and jazz scene on the west coast.
Perhaps a film about the hotel's most famous owner, James "Jimmy" Nelson with Haddish as his wife Katherine? Whatever Haddish and Anderson come up with I'm going to be there and be there early to see it.