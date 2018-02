'The Walking Dead' S08E09 Recap: 'Honor'

We last saw Rick and Co in the most dire circumstances we’ve ever found them. The Saviors had sent a team that routed the Kingdom and captured Ezekiel, at the same time Negan had taken a group to Alexandria and completely firebombed the nicest neighborhood in the apocalypse to hell forcing the residents to hide like rats in a sewer. It just got worse from there as Rick shows up in the sewer to a group that won’t look him in the eye. He continued down through the line of survivors to the end where he found Carl. In probably the most surprising and shocking moment of the series run Carl lifts his shirt to reveal a walker bite making this mid-season finale the ‘Empire Strikes Back’ of The Walking Dead. There is no hope, they are beaten and demoralized.