2/16/2018
'The Last Movie Star' Trailer: Burt Reynolds Really Stretches As An Aging Celebrity
I have no idea what The Last Movie Star is, but I do know two things about it. One: it stars Burt Reynolds in a role that seems built for him. I can't remember the last movie I saw him in. I hope it wasn't Boogie Nights. Second: it comes from the brilliant folks at A24, who are currently pushing Lady Bird to the moon. So there must be something good behind it...although the lack of buzz and DirecTV release would suggest otherwise.
Adam Rifkin (Detroit Rock City) wrote and directed the film which stars Reynolds as an aging celebrity and box office draw who attends a film festival celebrating his career, only to realize the event is pretty mediocre, like run out of a bar mediocre. Ariel Winter, Nikki Blonsky, Clark Duke, Ellar Coltrane, and Chevy Chase co-star.
The Last Movie Star hits DirecTV on February 22nd, theaters on March 30th.