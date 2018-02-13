'The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society' Trailer: Lily James Has A Story To Tell

sounds like the name of some secret group of X-Men, but it's actually the title of Annie Barrows and Mary Ann Shaffer's bestselling WWII book that Hollywood has been trying to adapt for years. At one time Kenneth Branagh was attached, and that felt like the right fit. At various points you had Kate Winslet or Rebecca Ferguson set to star, and that would have been fine, too. However nothing turned out from that group, but what we ended up with doesn't sound too bad at all. Mike Newell () is behind the camera withandstar Lily James starring, and a trailer for the anticipated film is here.James plays spirited journalist Juliet Ashton, who seeks to tell the story of the eccentric book club's members, whose love of fiction saw them through WWII's darkest days. The rest of the cast is strong and includes Glen Powell, Matthew Goode, Jessica Brown Findlay, Katherine Parkinson, Tom Courtenay, and Penelope Wilton.hits the UK on April 20th, but no US date just yet. Is it possible after three so many WWII movies in 2017 that we've reached overload?