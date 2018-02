'The Girl In The Spider's Web' Adds 'Phantom Thread' Star Vicky Krieps

Daniel Day-Lewis is one of the fiercest actors around, and for his "final" screen role inhe really brought it. And yet the film was still nearly stolen away from him by the performance of Vicky Krieps, a star-making turn that has us looking forward to what she's doing next. It's also got Hollywood looking to sign her to bigger projects, like the upcoming sequelKrieps is now part of a great cast for the sequel to David Fincher's. She joins Claire Foy who takes over the role of Lisbeth Salander, Sylvia Hoeks as her twin sister, Sverrir Gudnason as Mikael Blomquist, Claes Bang as the villain, plus Stephen Merchant, Lakeith Stanfield, and Cameron Britton. Damn. No word on Krieps's character yet.Fede Alvarez () is behind the camera for, which is set to open November 9th. You can see Krieps next in, opening later this month. [ Variety