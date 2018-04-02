2/04/2018
'The Cloverfield Paradox' Trailer, Netflix To Release The Film Tonight!
Formerly titled God Particle, Netflix picked up the oft-delayed third chapter in the Cloverfield franchise and have done the smart thing: They've put Cloverfield right in the title. Now known as The Cloverfield Paradox, the Julius Onah-directed film takes the monster movie series into deep space for a star-studded affair led by David Oyelowo, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ziyi Zhang, Elizabeth Debicki, Daniel Brühl and Chris O’Dowd.
Oh, and another thing Netflix has gone and done? They've decided to release the movie today, like immediately following the Super Bowl. D'oh! Well, I guess they weren't lying about releasing it before its previous April date.
Here's the synopsis: In the near future, a group of international astronauts on a space station are working to solve a massive energy crisis on Earth. The experimental technology aboard the station has an unexpected result, leaving the team isolated and fighting for their survival.