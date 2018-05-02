Strap In For The Full 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Trailer!

And so begins the first full trailer for, which promises the origin of one of science-fiction's most enduring characters. The teaser premiered yesterday during the Super Bowl and, I'll be honest, it came as quite a relief. Why? Because it didn't suck, which I think we were all worried about. Well now we're getting to see a lot more and you know what? It still doesn't suck.The big question mark has revolved around Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, and let's face it he's not going to be Harrison Ford, okay? But he's got swagger and that counts for a lot. We see him joining a crew run by his eventual mentor, Beckett, played by Woody Harrelson, and also looks at Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, Emilia Clarke as Kira (She knows who Han Solo really is, apparently), Joonas Suatomo as Chewbacca, and I think that's Phoebe Waller-Bridge as the droid. Look fast and you'll also notice Thandie Newton sportin' a space fro, which I'm giving a thumbs up right now. And of course there's some cool aerial work in a tweaked version of the Millennium Falcon.This feels like a big, fun sci-fi heist movie and if that's all it turns out to be then I'm going to call that a win. Directed by Ron Howard,opens May 25th.