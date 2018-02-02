2/02/2018
Steven Soderbergh May Produce And Direct Action-Thriller 'Planet Kill'
Steven Soderbergh may not have any interest in making mainstream studio movies anymore, but he's finding plenty of other projects to keep himself busy. Soderbergh will produce and possibly direct Planet Kill, an action-thriller recently acquired by Studio 8.
The script was co-written by two guys Soderbergh knows quite well, Contagion writer Scott Z. Burns and Unsane screenwriter James Greer. Unsane is the psychological thriller Soderbergh shot totally on his 4K-powered IPhone, making him the first filmmaker to take on that challenge. You can find a trailer for it right here.
It wouldn't be a shock if Soderbergh decided to shoot Planet Kill the same way, or find some brand new way test himself with newer technology and techniques. [Deadline]