'Star Wars Rebels' Series Finale Trailer: Ezra Faces His Destiny

I'll admit to not watchingsince the midseason premiere, and the reason is that I just don't want to see the series end. But whether I watch it or not the series finale is coming up, and Disney XD has revealed a new trailer for it. Excuse me while I wipe away a tear.The series finale will be broken up into two episodes, “A Fool’s Hope” and “Family Reunion – and Farewell.” It will find Ezra Bridger finally living up to his destiny, and coming face to face with Emperor Palpatine, who will be voiced by Ian McDiarmid.has been a consistently great and integral addition to the Star Wars canon. It's going to be sad to see it go, but as we saw with Rogue One, these characters are going to play a major role for a long time to come.The finale airs Monday, March 5th on Disney XD beginning at 8:30pm. *sniffle*