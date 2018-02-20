'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Blu-Ray Date Revealed, Will Include 14 Deleted Scenes

The Director and the Jedi – Go deep behind the scenes with writer-director Rian Johnson on an intimate and personal journey through the production of the movie—and experience what it’s like to helm a global franchise and cultural phenomenon.

Balance of the Force – Explore the mythology of the Force and why Rian Johnson chose to interpret its role in such a unique way.

– Explore the mythology of the Force and why Rian Johnson chose to interpret its role in such a unique way. Scene Breakdowns Lighting the Spark: Creating the Space Battle – Get a close-up look at the epic space battle, from the sounds that help propel the action, through the practical and visual effects, to the characters who bring it all to life. Snoke and Mirrors – Motion capture and Star Wars collide as the filmmakers take us through the detailed process of creating the movie’s malevolent master villain. Showdown on Crait – Break down everything that went into creating the stunning world seen in the movie’s final confrontation, including the interplay between real-word locations and visual effects, reimagining the walkers, designing the crystal foxes, and much more.

Andy Serkis Live! (One Night Only) – Writer-director Rian Johnson presents two exclusive sequences from the movie featuring Andy Serkis’ riveting, raw on-set performance before his digital makeover into Snoke.

Andy Serkis Live! (One Night Only) – Writer-director Rian Johnson presents two exclusive sequences from the movie featuring Andy Serkis' riveting, raw on-set performance before his digital makeover into Snoke.

Deleted Scenes – With an introduction and optional commentary by writer-director Rian Johnson.

Audio Commentary – View the movie with in-depth feature audio commentary by writer-director Rian Johnson.

It's funny, just as the endless bickering overhad subsided, here comes news that's guaranteed to start it back up again. Rian Johnson's polarizing (I believe it's mostly #fakenews, but whatever) film is coming home, hitting 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray on March 27th, preceded by a digital release on March 13th. That is not very far away at all.Here is the announcement trailer released by Disney...Yes, please! Gimme that! The special features on this are going to be crazy, led by a whopping 14 deleted scenes that you know are going to be analyzed from here to Coruscant. There will also be the feature-length documentary The Director and the Jedi, and most intriguing of all a director's commentary with Rian Johnson. Going in-depth on his thought process as he made every controversial step should be fascinating.Check out a complete list of Bonus Features below. We will provide a link as soon as it's available for pre-order.