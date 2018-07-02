'Spinning Man' Trailer: Pierce Brosnan And Guy Pearce Lead The Psychological Thriller

sounds like the name of a really terrible superhero on The Tick, but it's actually the title of a new psychological thriller with an impressive lineup of stars. Pierce Brosnan, Guy Pearce, Minnie Driver, Odeya Rush, Alexandra Shipp, and Freya Tingley lead the adaptation of George Harrar's book directed by Simon Kaijser. Here's the synopsis:hits theaters and VOD on April 6th.