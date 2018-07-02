2/07/2018
'Spinning Man' Trailer: Pierce Brosnan And Guy Pearce Lead The Psychological Thriller
Spinning Man sounds like the name of a really terrible superhero on The Tick, but it's actually the title of a new psychological thriller with an impressive lineup of stars. Pierce Brosnan, Guy Pearce, Minnie Driver, Odeya Rush, Alexandra Shipp, and Freya Tingley lead the adaptation of George Harrar's book directed by Simon Kaijser. Here's the synopsis:
Spinning Man follows Evan Birch (Pearce), a family man and esteemed professor at a distinguished college where his charm and reputation have made his philosophy class very popular. When a female student named Hannah goes missing, Evan’s previous off-campus dalliances make his wife (Driver) question his alibi. Police Detective Malloy (Brosnan) has even more reason to be suspicious when crucial evidence makes Evan the prime suspect in Hannah’s disappearance. Suddenly, the questions Evan faces aren’t merely academic – they’re a matter of life or death.
Spinning Man hits theaters and VOD on April 6th.