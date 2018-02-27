Silver Surfer Movie In The Works From 'Runaways' Creator Brian K. Vaughn









Y: The Last Man and Runaways creator Brian K. Vaughn penning the script. Hot damn. There also remains that Doctor Doom movie from Legion creator Noah Hawley, an X-Force film from Drew Goddard that begins shooting next fall, and Gambit, assuming it ever keeps a director around.





Insiders state that it's "business as usual" around the Fox lot, with one executive saying "We are going 100 miles per hour"in developing new films. There still remains some doubt that any of them will see the light of day if the deal with Disney goes through, especially the R-rated ones.





Silver Surfer is one of Marvel's most popular cosmic characters, and has close ties to the Fantastic Four. The last time he appeared on screen was in the 2007 sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, which earned $289M at the time but was a damn sight better than the 2015 reboot.