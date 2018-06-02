2/06/2018
Rose Byrne Won't Be Returning For 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'
There wasn't much that was worth a damn about X-Men: Apocalypse, but one thing I really enjoyed was seeing the return of Rose Byrne as Moira MacTaggert. She had been missing since X-Men: First Class and her presence was a fond reminder of one of the best X-Movies. We hadn't heard anything about her coming back for the latest, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, even though it takes the action ahead a few more years. And it turns out there's a reason we haven't heard much, because Byrne says she isn't coming back. She tells CinemaBlend...
"Unfortunately, Moira is not showing up. I wish she was. I had such fun on X-Men: Apocalypse. I love that cast. It is a really fun, what do you call it? Superhero film… ensemble exactly. I can’t wait to see what [Jessica Chastain] does, cause I’m such a fan."
I hope this is her pulling our leg and that Moira will pop up unexpectedly as a Skrull or something. This is especially sad because, with Fox being sold to Disney (or possibly someone else, the deal ain't done yet) we may have seen the last of her in the X-verse.
X-Men: Dark Phoenix opens November 2nd 2018.