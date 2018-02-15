2/15/2018
Robert Pattinson Joins Willem Dafoe In Robert Eggers' 'The Lighthouse'
Having left behind the fame that marked the early part of his career, Robert Pattinson still finds himself the biggest name attached to the indie projects he's been gravitating to. It was largely because of him that Good Time made the paltry $2M it did, while The Lost City of Z saw the benefits of his name, as well. Of course, it helped that he was great in both. Now as Pattinson joins the latest film from The Witch director Robert Eggers, he'll be sharing top billing with current Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe, which is pretty good company.
Pattinson has joined Dafoe in The Lighthouse, which is set in early 20th century Nova Scotia and centers on an aging lighthouse keeper. Dafoe will clearly take that role while Pattinson's is being kept under wraps. Can I hazard a guess that Pattinson plays the younger version of Dafoe, who undoubtedly has some ill secrets in his past?
Shooting begins this spring, and I hope to see The Lighthouse ready in time for Sundance next year. [THR]