2/15/2018
Robert Pattinson Goes Sci-Fi In First Look At Claire Denis' 'High Life'
Ever since Robert Pattinson agreed to be part of Claire Denis' ambitious sci-fi film High Life, the project has been a lot of potential but little else. Joined by an intriguing group that includes Andre Benjamin, Mia Goth, Juliette Binoche, Lars Eidinger and Jessie Ross, it's taken a couple of years but finally shooting has begun and we have the first look at Pattinson in some weird space suit.
The high-concept story was said to follow a group of skilled criminals who agree to be part of a government-sponsored mission to find alternate energy sources while also part of a human reproduction experiment in space. So like a Suicide Squad in deep space, basically. Denis, Nick Laird, Jean-Pol Fargeau, and Geoff Cox wrote the script, although THR now describes the plot as "a father and his daughter struggle to survive in deep space."
I'm guessing that's just a cover.
No release date yet but the hope is for High Life to open in 2018. At least I hope it does.