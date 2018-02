Richard Donner Says His "Very Dark" 'Lethal Weapon 5' May Never Happen

It looks like a proper reunion between Riggs and Murtaugh will have to wait. Last fall we learned Warner Brothers had managed to convince Richard Donner, Mel Gibson, and Danny Glover to return for Lethal Weapon 5 , a film they've been trying to get off the ground for years. Channing Gibson, who wrote, was also coming back to write the script, but it looks like his efforts may have been for nothing.Donner, while appearing on the Malton on Movies podcast, revealed a few things about the potential sequel. First, the title, second that the tone would be much darker than the buddy comedies we're used to, and lastly that he thinks the film will never happen. D'oh!I'm not sure I want a "dark"movie anyway.? Geezus that sounds grim. It may be that the only way to get your Riggs/Murtaugh fix is on the small screen, although I doubt this is the last we've heard of this situation. There's no way a brand likeis ever really dead.