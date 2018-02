Review: ‘The Cage Fighter’, Joe Carman Fights Back When Life Stacks The Deck

There are times when real life provides enough suspense, drama, and action that it can seem like fiction. Throughout, I kept having to remind myself that the film was indeed a documentary, and that we were following Joe Carman’s real-life trials and tribulations. Director Jeff Unay presents Joe’s life masterfully, in a way that flows smoothly and tells a concise story. The film could easily pass as a fiction story created for the big screen, and the fact that it is real makes it all the more enjoyable.

Unay takes us behind the scenes of MMA, giving us a glimpse into a world where people are putting everything on the line to try and capture the glory of winning in the cage. Especially in Joe’s case, where he is competing against much younger men – some that may be close to half of his age. Competing at this age has earned him respect and admiration from fans, but is an ever-growing challenge. His years of fighting are compiling and he is beginning to see increasingly worrisome side effects from all of his past injuries. Joe takes longer to heal, and he suffers more severe side effects – including dizziness, loss of balance, and memory loss.shows us how much more is being put on the line than just Joe’s body. We see the devastation that his fighting is causing his family, tearing them apart at times. His wife has a chronic illness that doctors are struggling to identify, he is caught in the middle of a custody battle, and his relationship with his father is rocky (no pun intended) – at best. Yet none of that matters when Joe is training, preparing, and finally in the ring for a fight. Joe is an extremely likeable person, and it is nearly impossible to not root for him.successfully shows a different side of MMA, and gives the audience a chance to follow Joe’s incredible story – one nighttime training session at a time.