'Rampage' Trailer: Dwayne Johnson Faces A Flying Wolf

Dwayne Johnson will be in a lot of movies saving a lot of lives this summer, but right now Sony is thanking him for saving their long-dormantfranchise.has an obscene $880M at this point, and studios everywhere are hoping he can do the same for them. His best shot might be with the monster-ific video game flick, which has just launched a brand new trailer.Johnson, boasting the unique title of a primatologist, must come to the rescue when an experiment goes wrong and unleashes a bunch of building-sized mutant creatures on the city. The catch? One of those creatures is his friend, a formerly gentle ape that now has the power to level everything in sight. The film co-stars Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, Jake Lacy, Joe Manganiello, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. P.J. Byrne, Marley Shelton, Breanne Hill, Jack Quaid, and Matt Gerald. Johnson has struck it big working with director Brad Peyton onand, so why not shoot for the trifecta?Here's the official synopsis:opens April 20th.