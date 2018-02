Quentin Tarantino Weighs In On Uma Thurman, 'Kill Bill', And Weinstein

It was only a matter of time before Quentin Tarantino weighed in on the latest bombshell allegations put forth by Uma Thurman last weekend . The actress claimed sexual assault committed by the disgraced Harvey Weinstein, but also revealed a video of a serious car crash she had while filming, a stunt that she says Quentin Tarantino put her up to. And naturally, he took heat from all corners for that, although she clarified that it was actually Tarantino who gave her the footage to share, and absolving him of guilt for what happened. She did, however, accuse Weinstein and others of trying to cover up the incident.Tarantino gave a lengthy Q&A with Deadline , and there's a lot to sort through that you're best doing yourself. However there are a few key moments worth highlighting, like his version of events on the day the crash occurred...So Tarantino took it upon himself to test drive the car after hearing the "trepidation" in her voice, but he only drove the stretch of road going from east to west and found it to be safe and straight. However, the shot was ultimately done from the opposite direction, and that's where trouble began...And that had a severe impact on Uma and Tarantino's friendship, which had been strong before that moment...Tarantino addresses a lot of issues in the piece, including details on what happened with Harvey Weinstein and his "complacency" that made the situation worse. He also discusses the criticism he's received for the scenes inin which he spits on and chokes Uma, explaining that it was her idea and that the responsibility really fell on him to do it right...And that's only a small part of what Tarantino had to say. It makes for an interesting and thorough read so you should definitely check it out to get a fuller picture of the story that has everyone in Hollywood talking right now.