Punch Drunk DVDs: 'Wonder', 'Roman J. Israel, Esq.', 'Hellraiser: Judgment', And More!

Based on the bestselling book of the same name,tells the inspiring story of August (’s Jacob Tremblay), a boy with with a severe facial deformity, who won’t let his outward appearance get in the way of his optimistic worldview. With the support of his loving parents (Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson) August enters into public school for the first time, and changes the lives of everyone he meets there. Nominated for the Academy Award for best makeup,is the heartwarming, feel-good movie of the year.