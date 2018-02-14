Punch Drunk DVDs: 'Wonder', 'Roman J. Israel, Esq.', 'Hellraiser: Judgment', And More!

NEW THIS WEEK













Based on the bestselling book of the same name, Wonder tells the inspiring story of August (Room’s Jacob Tremblay), a boy with with a severe facial deformity, who won’t let his outward appearance get in the way of his optimistic worldview. With the support of his loving parents (Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson) August enters into public school for the first time, and changes the lives of everyone he meets there. Nominated for the Academy Award for best makeup, Wonder is the heartwarming, feel-good movie of the year.





We Said: “Wonder is one of the best family films of the year, and as we enter the season of charity and giving it's arriving at just the right time.” Rating: 3.5 out of 5



















The new legal thriller Roman J. Israel, Esq. stars an Oscar nominated Denzel Washington as the titular eccentric attorney, an idealistic older civil rights lawyer thrust into the modern world when his mentor and partner of many years dies. Roman finds himself working with a firm run by one of the man’s other students, a yuppie cold-hearted younger man (Colin Farrell), who’s values are nowhere near what Roman is used to. Desperate, he accepts a morally gray proposition that leads him down a dark path, putting his true values into question.





We Said: “ The film never comes together as it should, sad because [writer/director Dan] Gilroy is better than this. But he seems to be pulling his punches everywhere, and the ones the does throw simply don't connect. Despite Denzel giving it his best shot, Roman J. Israel, Esq. never passes the bar.” Rating: 2.5 out of 5





















The tenth installment of the legendary horror franchise, Hellraiser: Judgment follows three city detectives who believe their on the case of a grisly serial killer, when in reality they’re onto something much worse, the devilish Pinhead’s trail to hell.











