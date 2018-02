Punch Drunk DVDs: 'The Florida Project', 'Daddy's Home 2', 'Mom and Dad', And More!

This is a movie that was tailor made for Cage. We've come to expect a high level of lunacy from him but it's hard wired into every fabric of this movie. I couldn't imaginewithout Cage, but I don't want to overlook Blair's part in this. She's fantastic, too, as the earnest and eager Kendall, who is as sweet as can be when she's not trying to gas her children to death. […] Everyone acclimates themselves to [director Brian] Taylor's wild extremes in tone and editing. Taylor's frenetic, unpredictable style is what makes this film click, only failing him in the sudden, unsatisfying conclusion that just comes out of nowhere and snaps you out of the 80-minute long sugar high you've been riding.”