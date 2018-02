Punch Drunk DVDs: 'Coco', 'Three Billboards', 'Murder on the Orient Express', 'Darkest Hour', And More!

There's a lot to love about Kenneth Branagh's handsome but slightly messy adaptation of Agatha Christie's 1934 mystery,. Lushly detailed, as much in production value as with the beautifully-assembled cast, the film is gorgeous to look at from start to finish; as elegant as the dainty morsels of food served in the titular train's dining car. And while it helps if you've never read Christie's story before, even those who have will come away hoping to see more of Branagh as the thickly-mustachioed detective, Hercule Poirot.”