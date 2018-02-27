Punch Drunk DVDs: 'Coco', 'Three Billboards', 'Murder on the Orient Express', 'Darkest Hour', And More!

NEW THIS WEEK

















Nominated for Best Animated feature at the Academy Awards, Pixar’s new heartwarming adventure Coco tells the story of a young boy who wishes to become a musician despite his family’s generations-old ban on music. Determined to prove his musicianship and unlock the secrets of his family history, the young Miguel finds himself trapped in the Land of the Dead, racing against his ancestors to prove himself before his musical idol.





We Said: “By expanding in scope, and touching on hurdles all families must face in their own time, Coco shows how all of us are alike regardless of our ethnic backgrounds. The final moments, joyously plucked to the strings of a guitar, are guaranteed to strum a few heartstrings, as well.” Rating: 4 out of 5



















Nominated for seven Oscars including Best Picture, the controversial Three Billboards follows a single mother (Frances McDormand) on a quest for justice after the brutal murder of her young daughter. Emptying her bank account, she erects the titular signs challenging the inactive police force (Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell) for the little action they’ve taken in solving the cold case, and violent hypocritical attitudes they force on the town as a whole.





We Said: “ Throughout, [writer/director Martin] McDonagh's deft screenplay keeps us on our toes, never letting us get comfortable for even a moment. The result is a film that is as much a crowd-pleaser (That ending!!!!) as it is extremely difficult to watch at times, and no matter what Three Billboard Outside Ebbing, Missouri is always rewarding.” Rating: 4 out of 5





















Based on the classic novel, Murder on the Orient Express is a stylish, star studded whodunit. When a mysterious murder and a sudden avalanche derails a train through Europe, it’s up to the self-proclaimed “world’s greatest detective”, Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh), to piece together the clues and solve the case before time runs out. With an all-star cast featuring Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Michelle Pfeiffer, and Daisy Ridley, Murder on the Orient Express is endless suspenseful fun.





We Said: “ There's a lot to love about Kenneth Branagh's handsome but slightly messy adaptation of Agatha Christie's 1934 mystery, Murder On the Orient Express. Lushly detailed, as much in production value as with the beautifully-assembled cast, the film is gorgeous to look at from start to finish; as elegant as the dainty morsels of food served in the titular train's dining car. And while it helps if you've never read Christie's story before, even those who have will come away hoping to see more of Branagh as the thickly-mustachioed detective, Hercule Poirot.” Rating: 3 out of 5

















Another best Picture nominee, Darkest hour stars Gary Oldman in one of his most acclaimed and transformative roles yet: Winston Churchill. Set in the middle of the second world war, the film gives you a thrilling glimpse inside the turbulent first weeks Churchill spent in office.





We Said: “ Visually, [director Joe Wright] literally rips through the critical month of May 1940 to convey the urgency of events, and only occasionally does the film bog down into excessive conversation. But even when it does, Oldman is there to power through with a big, bold performance that will define how Churchill is portrayed on the big screen.” Rating: 4 out of 5