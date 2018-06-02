Punch Drunk DVDs: 'A Bad Moms Christmas', 'Suburbicon', 'LBJ', And More!

NEW THIS WEEK













In this new holiday sequel to the original comedy hit, the moms Under-appreciated and overburdened moms (Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn) are back, this time taking on “the Super Bowl for moms”: Christmas. To make matters worse, their moms (Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines, and Susan Sarandon) come to visit for the holidays.





We Said: “This being a Christmas movie, it naturally devolves into an endless stream of heartfelt monologues, tears, and sappy apologies. As if it wasn't toothless enough already. But hey, this is Christmas; a time for giving, right? And so I feel I'm being generous by saying A Bad Moms Christmas is like getting socks as a gift.” Rating: 2 out of 5





















From the minds of the Coen Brothers and Director George Clooney comed the new crime dramadey thriller Suburbicon. Set in the summer of 1959, the idyllic town titular community is turned upside down when Gardner (Matt Damon) and his wife (Julianne Moore) discover the dark undercurrent of prejudice, deceit and violence that lies just beneath the surface of their quiet town.





We Said: “ Somewhere lost in the middle of Suburbicon is a really funny crime story, and a potentially powerful one about racism. Put together they make for a watchable, if mediocre entry for both the Coens and Clooney.” Rating: 2.5 out of 5





















Inspired by the life of Lyndon B Johnson, the film follows LBJ (Woody Harrelson) as he transitions from powerful Senate majority leader to vice president and finally to the leader of the free world after the assassination of John F. Kennedy.





We Said: “ In a year that has seen portrayals of LBJ hit a fever pitch, Harrelson's is by far the most entertaining in his colorful use of vulgarities. But it's also the least authentic, as Harrelson always looks like he's about to rip off the pounds of prosthetics and start reenacting scenes from Zombieland. It reminded me of Bill Murray's performance as FDR (…) in Hyde Park On Hudson; a lively outlier in what is ostensibly an Oscar-worthy drama. But despite Harrelson's best efforts, LBJ doesn't offer enough insight to ascend to that level.” Rating: 3.5 out of 5











