Punch Drunk DVDs: 'A Bad Moms Christmas', 'Suburbicon', 'LBJ', And More!

In a year that has seen portrayals of LBJ hit a fever pitch, Harrelson's is by far the most entertaining in his colorful use of vulgarities. But it's also the least authentic, as Harrelson always looks like he's about to rip off the pounds of prosthetics and start reenacting scenes from Zombieland. It reminded me of Bill Murray's performance as FDR (…) in Hyde Park On Hudson; a lively outlier in what is ostensibly an Oscar-worthy drama. But despite Harrelson's best efforts, LBJ doesn't offer enough insight to ascend to that level.”