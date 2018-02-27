Pop! Obsession: The 'Avengers: Infinity War' Funkos Are Here And I Want Them All

So Marvel and Funko have decided that they want to take all of my money this summer, and the money of every other Funko Fanatic. As if they didn't get enough with their wave offigures, now the first wave of 18 (!!!)Pops are here.Most of the main Avengers get a couple of figures, one in full costume and one unmasked, like Tony Stark/Iron Man, and Spider-Man in his sleek Iron Spider suit. There's also Thor and a version where he's lit up with electric energy. Interestingly, he's got two eyes in both. You also get blonde Black Widow and two bearded Captain Americas. Most intriguing to me are Thanos' "children", the Black Order. We see Cull Obsidian, Ebony Maw, Corvus Glaive, and Proxima Midnight. The Thanos figures include a 10" version that will be exclusive to Target stores. The version with Thanos sporting a glowing gauntlet will be a Walmart exclusive. A weaponized teenage Groot will be available, along with Vision.I just want them all. Take my money!And of course, there are plenty of characters not seen here, like Scarlet Witch, Black Panther, Ant-Man, and most of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Expect to find them in the next wave. My display case is going to need to double in size.While not confirmed, it's looking like these will start hitting store shelves on Friday. If so I'll update this post with links to where you can get them.