Podcast: BLACK PANTHER, The Good, The Bad, And What Its Success Means





I've just returned from my second trip to Wakanda, and now I think it's a good time to talk BLACK PANTHER! On this week's Cinema Royale I'll be joined by my buddy, fellow WAFCA and BFCA member, and president of the Black Reel Awards, Tim Gordon, to talk about Marvel's first major film in years to feature a black superhero. We'll talk about the film and the potential cultural impact, and whether we should cool our heels on that a little bit. What could the film's success mean for Marvel, and copycat studios looking to ride the popular wave?





Plus, it's just good that I finally get to talk about BLACK PANTHER on my own show after spending the entire week doing it for every other outlet. I'll give my thoughts, what worked, what didn't, how ridiculous I think some people are being in overhyping it, and more. So tune in.



