'Paterno' Trailer: Al Pacino Plays The Disgraced College Football Legend

There was a time when being a college football legend was enough to insulate you from any outside criticism. That was certainly the case with Penn State's Joe Paterno, who coached his team to more wins in college football history. But his legendary career came tumbling down over child sexual abuse charges against his defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky, with Paterno helping to cover it up. The story of Paterno's downfall will be chronicled in, with Al Pacino commanding the field as the disgraced coach.Pacino reunites with director Barry Levinson, and marks the actor's third time starring in a biopic for HBO. He played Jack Kevorkian in, and then starred in the Levinson-produced, about the infamous record exec's murder trial.Here is the synopsis:Also starring Kathy Baker, Riley Keough, Greg Grunberg, and Annie Parisse,hits HBO on April 7th.