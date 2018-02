'Paddington' Director Paul King Takes On Disney's Live-Action 'Pinocchio'

Paul King'ssequel may not have matched the box office success of its predecessor, but it's still one of the best reviewed movies of all-time. Actually, both movies are highly regarded and financially successful, making King a hot commodity around Hollywood right now. Already he's eying a new Willy Wonka movie , and now Disney has come calling with their long-developingmovie. THR reports King is in talks to direct the live-actionremake, which previously had Sam Mendes attached before he dropped out. The current script is getting a rewrite fromscreenwriter, Jack Thorne, with Chris Weitz and Andrew Miano staying on board to produce.Does the world need anothermovie? Probably not, but can you really blame Disney for going this route given the results they've had with other remakes? Last year'stopped out at $1.2B, whileandwere also huge. Chances are Pinocchio will be, too, especially if King can spin gold like he did with