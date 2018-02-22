2/22/2018
'On Chesil Beach' Trailer: Saoirse Ronan Is A Troubled Newlywed On Her Honeymoon
With Saoirse Ronan's following up her Best Actress Oscar nomination for Brooklyn with another one for Lady Bird, the actress's incredible talents are beyond question. She's everywhere, now more than ever, and that brings added spotlight to projects that would otherwise gain little notice. Certainly her upcoming film On Chesil Beach could use the extra attention.
The smallish drama is directed by Dominic Cooke and reunites Ronan with Atonement author Ian McEwan, the film that brought her first Oscar nomination. On Chesil Beach co-stars Billy Howle, Emily Watson, Anne-Marie Duff, Samuel West, and Adrian Scarborough, centering on a young couple as they cope with the pressures of physical intimacy. Here's the synopsis:
Adapted by Ian McEwan from his bestselling novel, the drama centers on a young couple of drastically different backgrounds in the summer of 1962. Following the pair through their idyllic courtship, the film explores sex and the societal pressure that can accompany physical intimacy, leading to an awkward and fateful wedding night.
On Chesil Beach opens May 18th.