2/08/2018
Of Course Sony Is Moving Ahead On 'Jumanji 3'
Between the $1B+ of Jurassic World and the $850M by Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, we may start seeing a wave of legacy sequels. Of these two I would say Jumanji is definitely the bigger surprise, quickly becoming one of the most successful movies in Sony's history. So of course they're going to do a sequel, and they aren't going to try and fix what isn't broken.
According to Deadline, Jumanji 3 is happening and it will reunite the previous film's writers Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. Also expected to return are star Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, "and the rest of the ensemble". Presumably that means Alex Wolff, Nick Jonas, and the rest of the teenaged crew. Director Jake Kasdan will also likely return.
It's too early to know about a plot, of course. We've seen the Jumanji board game enter reality, while Welcome to the Jungle brought people into the video game. So what's next? Got ideas? Let us know.