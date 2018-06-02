2/06/2018
New 'Star Wars' Movies In The Works From 'Game Of Thrones' Creators
The Star Wars saga is growing by leaps and bounds, even as the latest trilogy wraps up with J.J. Abrams's Episode IX. We know that Rian Johnson will be launching his own trilogy of movies completely separate from the Skywalker clan, and now a controversial duo of directors are getting their own shot at the house George Lucas built.
Game of Thrones creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff will write and produce a series of Star Wars movies. All we know about them is that they'll be separate from the "main" storyline and from whatever Johnson is doing. Here's what Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy had to say about the news...
“David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today. Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push Star Wars in ways I find incredibly exciting.”
You can bet there will be an uproar over this. The duo have been under fire for their planned HBO series Confederate, which takes an alternate-reality look at slavery. But they've also taken some heat for the excessive violence and misogeny on Game of Thrones, and already I'm seeing some people make the assumption their Star Wars will be exactly the same. I think that's a pretty ignorant, close-minded stance to take this early on.