2/07/2018
New 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Images And Character Details Revealed
No more complaining that we haven't seen enough of Solo: A Star Wars Story. Following a teaser, full trailer, and character posters in just the last few days we're seeing quite a lot, and now Entertainment Weekly has more in the form of some brand new images. Along with them, Lucasfilm has pulled the veil back on what to expect from this early version of Han Solo, his friendships with Chewbacca and Lando, and some of the new characters to the Star Wars universe.
While it's clear this will be a heist movie, heck, Lucasfilm mentions it in every interview at every turn, it's also the story of the bromance between Han and Chewbacca. We'd riot if it were anything else, right? Screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan says, "To me, this is a love story between Han and Chewie. Their relationship has always been my favourite part of the saga, and the fact that only Han understands what Chewie is saying, I find a very funny possibility for comedy."
It's doubtful the cynical rogue we meet in A New Hope would allow for a life debt from anybody, so the Han we see played by Alden Ehrenreich must be substantially different. The actor says, "I think the main thing that’s different is that the Han we meet in this film is more of an idealist. He has certain dreams that he follows, and we watch how it affects him as those dreams meet new realities — realities that are harder and more challenging than he’d expected."
The most mysterious character of the bunch may be Woody Harrelson's Tobias Beckett, a master criminal and key influence in Han's life. Just a look at him and you can see the similarity in their dress and demeanor, and it turns out Han takes after Beckett in another way. Ron Howard adds, "He’s a powerful criminal, but a free agent. Tobias Beckett really shapes Han more than anybody, as Han comes to believe that in a lawless time, he needs a moral code."
Solo: A Star Wars Story opens May 25th. Check out the photos below.