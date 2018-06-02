New 'Shazam!' Synopsis Revealed As DC's Latest Kicks Off

We may consider the DCEU landscape an evolving thing, but that hasn't stopped them from moving forward with some of their biggest projects.has kicked off production, with direction from David F. Sandberg and stars Zachary Levi and Asher Angel, and with it comes a brand new synopsis:We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana.As Warner Bros. continues to try and pull the DCEU from the doom 'n gloom of the Zack Snyder era, Shazam! sounds like the movie that will appeal most to a young audience. Co-starring as other members of the super-powered Marvel family are Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy aka Captain Marvel Jr; Grace Fulton is Mary aka Mary Marvel; Faithe Herman is Darla Dudley; Ian Chen is Eugene Choi; and Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena. Mark Strong is set to play villain Dr. Sivana, with Ron Cephas Jones as the Wizard.opens April 5th 2019.