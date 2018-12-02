2/12/2018
Michael Fassbender Lands 'Kung Fury' Sequel Role, But...
Something tells me this will go down as a very bad day for Michael Fassbender's agents. On the one hand, THR reports he's landed his next gig, which turns out to be a starring role in Kung Fury, a feature-length sequel to David Sandberg's viral '80s-inspired martial arts/buddy cop/fantasy short that went from Kickstarter to the Cannes Film Festival. Fassbender will star alongside Sandberg and David Hasselhoff, who also had a role in the short. It's an odd move for him to make, one that certainly won't bring the accolades he's used to, or that his fans are used to seeing showered upon him.
But preceding that news by a few hours was The Daily Beast, which has revived past physical abuse allegations against Fassbender by his former girlfriend Sunawin Andrews in 2010. Andrews filed for a restraining order that would keep the actor away from her and her two children. TMZ covered the story at the time, however they have had little impact on the actor's career.
Normally we don't post about all of this stuff unless it directly affects a current or upcoming project, which seems like it might be the case with Fassbender now. I'm curious to see if there will be any impact to X-Men: Dark Phoenix, possibly in the way it's marketed. Also it shows how tone deaf some in Hollywood still are. The charges of domestic abuse against Fassbender resurface hours earlier, but oh well, business as usual; here's a press release about the actor's latest role!